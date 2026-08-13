Jharkhand students protest over exam irregularities enter day 20

The students’ protest over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 20th day on Thursday, with the agitators refusing to end the stir until their demands are addressed.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch has been protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, seeking greater transparency in recruitment exams, cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

Former chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday threatened to launch a hunger strike if the demand for a CBI probe was not met within a week. He also sought Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of each of the 19 people who died during the 2024 excise constable physical examination.

The ABVP has announced protests at more than 1,200 universities over the issue, while its leaders have questioned the credibility of the state-appointed SIT, citing repeated changes in its composition.

The BJP has accused the Hemant Soren government of suppressing the students’ movement. The Congress, in turn, accused the BJP of politicising the agitation and alleged that it brought workers from outside the state to disrupt the protests.

Tensions escalated on Monday when protesters marching towards the assembly clashed with police. Security personnel used batons, water cannons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. The BJP later called a statewide bandh in protest against the police action.

Meanwhile, JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike and is undergoing treatment at a hospital after his health deteriorated, sought permission from the Ranchi civil surgeon to return to the protest site, saying his "soul" remained with the students' movement.

Four other students on hunger strike were also undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Six rounds of talks between the government and student representatives have so far failed to break the deadlock.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has maintained that his government is committed to recruitment exam reforms and assured protesters that the 14th JPSC examination would be cancelled. He has also accused the BJP of using the agitation for political gains.

(With inputs from PTI)