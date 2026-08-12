Cong accuses BJP of politicising Jharkhand students' stir, bringing outsiders to disrupt protests

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of "politicising" the students' agitation over alleged exam irregularities in Jharkhand and said that it was "bringing people from other states" to disrupt the protests.

Accusing the saffron party of being involved in "exam mafia" across the country, the Congress said the BJP was “opposing” the CID probe into paper leaks in the state, “fearing that it would get exposed”.

A probe by the CBI, “a tool of the Centre”, will yield the “desired results” for them even in Jharkhand, asserted four Congress ministers – Radha Krishna Kishore, Shilpy Neha Tirkey, Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari – at a press conference here.

“The BJP brought people from other states to disrupt the students' peaceful protest in Ranchi on August 10 over exam irregularities. We urge Chief Minister Hemant Soren to ensure that each such BJP worker is identified and strong action is taken against them,” Kishore said.

He alleged that the BJP’s state leadership acted at the Centre's behest to disrupt the students' stir, as the recent assembly gherao in Ranchi was "not on the protesters' agenda".

Claiming that the Jharkhand government initiated steps in exam “anomalies” much before the students started their protests, Singh said, “152 paper leaks took place in the country since 2015 under the BJP rule, but CBI probe was conducted in only 17 such cases with zero conviction”.