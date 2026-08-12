Jharkhand exam stir enters 19th day as students vow to intensify agitation

The agitation by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations entered its 19th day on Wednesday, with protesting students vowing to intensify their stir until their demands are met.

Students protesting under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch have refused to call off the agitation despite assurances from the Hemant Soren government on reforms in the recruitment system.

The protesters are demanding greater transparency in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Chhatra Nyay group has announced a one-day hunger strike and a 'kali patti' (black armband) protest against the police lathi-charge on students during their march towards the state assembly on Monday.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters. While students alleged that several demonstrators were injured, Ranchi Police said 14 of its personnel sustained injuries in the clashes.

The police action triggered a political confrontation, with the BJP observing a statewide bandh on Tuesday. Roads were blocked, educational institutions remained shut and markets were closed in several districts, disrupting normal life.

The BJP demanded an independent probe into the alleged examination irregularities and accused the JMM-led government of suppressing the voice of protesting youths. It also questioned the intentions of government officials who visited the dharna site around midnight.

The ABVP separately staged a march towards the assembly on Tuesday, while the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch held a silent procession from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi.

Leaders of the outfit said the agitation would continue and that a fresh programme to intensify the protest would be announced soon.

The prolonged agitation has also affected the health of protesters. Six demonstrators are on an indefinite hunger strike, with two admitted to Ranchi Sadar Hospital.