Jharkhand protests: 110 ABVP members detained after clash with police; Assembly adjourned sine die a day early

The agitation by students and job aspirants over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 18th day on Tuesday, with the BJP observing a statewide bandh and the ABVP planning a march to the state Assembly.

The BJP called the bandh from 8 am to midnight in protest against police action against demonstrators during their march to the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. The ABVP said it would take out a ‘Vidhan Sabha March’ from the old Assembly premises to the new complex.

110 ABVP members were detained on Tuesday during their march to the Jharkhand Assembly to protest against police action against students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state, police said.

The detention was made as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members started their procession from the old Vidhan Sabha area in Ranchi, an officer said.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out between ABVP workers and police as protesters refused to allow the bus carrying the detained workers to move.

Some women protesters were also detained by police during the march. Two students, including a girl, fainted during the protest. Security officials carried the girl to a nearby sheltered area, where fellow protesters offered her water.

The ABVP demanded answers from the government over alleged police atrocities against students.

Kumar Divyanshu, an ABVP worker, said the government was trying to suppress the voice of the youth and students.

"The goons of CM Hemant Soren have detained us as we were moving towards the Assembly," he said.

Tushar, another worker, who sat in front of the bus carrying the detained workers, alleged that they were being detained without any rhyme or reason and demanded that they be allowed to march peacefully.

Several workers were seen lying on the road in front of the police vehicle, while some climbed atop it.

"The government should remember that they can't suppress the voice of lakhs of students.

We have been raising demands for CBI probes into the alleged exam irregularities.

We are raising our voices for them," another protester said.