NDA MPs accuse Rahul Gandhi of being 'culpable' or 'incapable' over Jharkhand student crackdown

The BJP on Tuesday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged police action against job aspirants in Jharkhand, accusing him of either being "culpable" for the crackdown or "incapable" of taking action against the state government.

The party also slammed Gandhi for "running away" from a debate in Parliament on student protests in Jharkhand, where the Congress is part of the ruling alliance.

Ruling NDA MPs held a protest outside the main entrance of Parliament against the alleged police action on job aspirants in Jharkhand and Gandhi's stand on the issue.

The MPs marched from the Parliament Library towards the main entrance 'Makar Dwar', and raised slogans such as "Rahul Gandhi Jawab Do" and "Rahul Gandhi Bhago Mat".

Speaking to reporters during the protest, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra asked Gandhi to explain his position on the alleged police action.

"Rahul Gandhi, isn't your party a part of the Jharkhand government? Is it not a fact that barbaric scenes were witnessed in Jharkhand on Monday? The way lathis were used on children, the way students and girl students were mistreated and the way the police showed brutality against them -- who is accountable for this?" Patra asked.

Questioning whether the action was taken on Gandhi's orders, Patra demanded that the Congress leader either take responsibility or withdraw his party's support to the Jharkhand government.

"If this happened on your orders, then you are culpable; If it did not, then you are not capable.

In both cases, you should take cognisance of it.

You should come before the media and say whether you are culpable or incapable; say that for this reason you are taking your people out of the Jharkhand government and withdrawing support.

Do you have the courage to do this?" the BJP leader asked.

Patra also accused Gandhi and the Congress of "changing the goalpost" on a debate in Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party had demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House and hold a discussion.

On Monday, Kiren Rijiju clearly informed the media and also told the House that the home minister is ready to discuss every point with clarity.

But Rahul Gandhi was missing.

Today also, you will see that Gandhi and his people will not allow the House to function," he said.