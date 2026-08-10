JPSC Protest: Weathering barricades, batons and tear gas, how Jharkhand students reached the Assembly

RANCHI: In one of Jharkhand’s biggest-ever student agitations, protesters on Monday breached multiple barricades, including those equipped with barbed wire, and reached Gate No 1 of the state assembly, in what was the closest protesters had come to the legislature since the state was formed.

Several agitators and four policemen were injured in clashes during the march, as police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charged job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, officials said.

While protesters, including women, alleged they were injured in the police action, authorities said four policemen suffered injuries during stone pelting by the demonstrators.

Notably, the march began from outside the old assembly building in capital Ranchi at around 10.30am. The protest also coincided with Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s 51st birthday.

Even after reaching the assembly, the students remained firm on their demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC preliminary examination and a CBI inquiry into the JSSC-CGL examination. They staged a sit-in and refused to leave until their demands were fulfilled.

The district administration tried to persuade them to leave after the assembly was adjourned for the day, but the students refused to recede.

The situation began to deteriorate as protesters repeatedly attempted to push past heavy barricading installed about 100 metres from the assembly complex. Police used water cannons and fired tear gas shells, but the protesters refused to retreat. Police then resorted to a lathi-charge.

The protesters responded with slogans and a massive uproar, leading to a chaotic situation.

Several protesters, including women, claimed they were injured in the police action. At least four students were injured in the lathi-charge, according to eyewitnesses.

The assembly was adjourned for the day in the afternoon.