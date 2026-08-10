Jharkhand CM Soren calls for dialogue to resolve grievances after students’ Assembly protest march

RANCHI: Amid escalating student protests over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday appealed to students to maintain peace and resolve their grievances through dialogue, asserting that his government was treating their demands with “seriousness and sensitivity”.

In a social media post issued amid the day-long student agitation, Soren said raising one’s voice over genuine demands was a democratic right of students and that it was the government’s responsibility to listen to them and address their concerns.

Describing the students as the future of Jharkhand, he said the government had no intention of ignoring their voices and reiterated that listening to their grievances and resolving them was its responsibility.

“I will reiterate my point: let us resolve this issue together through dialogue and trust,” Soren wrote on X.