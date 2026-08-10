JPSC Protest: BJP calls Jharkhand bandh on August 11 in support of students

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing student agitation, the BJP has called for a statewide bandh on August 11 in support of protesters’ demands over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

The party accused the Hemant Soren government of ignoring the students’ demands and using force to suppress their movement. BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, announced the shutdown at a press conference on Monday evening.

The announcement comes amid an escalating confrontation between the government and student groups, with recruitment examinations, alleged paper leaks and demands for a CBI probe emerging as major political flashpoints in Jharkhand.

BJP leaders said the party would take to the streets in support of the protesting students and press for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations conducted in the state.

The BJP alleged that controversies over competitive examinations have persisted in Jharkhand for years, with students repeatedly raising concerns about paper leaks and other alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.