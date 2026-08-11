'Fake crowd': Congress says BJP Yuva Morcha members being sent from WB to Jharkhand to join student protest

His remarks come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand and called on the state government to continue to hear the protesters out and resolve their issues immediately.

The Congress is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

"My message to protesting students in Jharkhand is clear. We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students," he said during a press conference.

"It does not matter where it is happening. We condemn it, we are against it, we do not recommend it, and we do not support it. We are very clear," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"As long as protests are peaceful, we are against any attack on it with violence," he added.

Earlier, in a post on X, Gandhi had said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong.

"Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he said.

Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near the Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the Jharkhand Assembly, which was in session.

(With inputs from PTI)