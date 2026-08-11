'Fake crowd': Congress says BJP Yuva Morcha members being sent from WB to Jharkhand to join student protest

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to give different colour to the ongoing students protest in Jharkhand, alleging that some members of the BJP Yuva Morcha were being transported from West Bengal in trucks to Jharkhand.
The opposition party said the BJP thinks that if a "fake crowd" is sent to the Jharkhand movement to make it look bigger, then the public outrage that has arisen against it will die down.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal shared a video clip purportedly showing youth allegedly being sent by the BJP to participate in the Jharkhand student protest against exam irregularities.
In a post in Hindi on X, Venugopal said, "Behold another example of the petty politics of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Some boys from the BJP Yuva Morcha are being transported from West Bengal in trucks to Jharkhand, and an attempt is being made there to give a different colour to the ongoing non-violent student movement."
"They think that if a fake crowd is sent to the Jharkhand movement to make it look bigger, then the public outrage that has arisen against them will die down. Modi ji, stop thinking of and treating the people of India as fools," the Congress leader said.
What happened last month was just the trailer - youth and students know full well that it is Modi and the failed policies of his government that have destroyed their future, Venugopal said.
"Therefore, stop trying to serve your own ends under the guise of Jharkhand's youth. There is no place left in this country for your such conspiracies," he said.
His remarks come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand and called on the state government to continue to hear the protesters out and resolve their issues immediately.
The Congress is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.
Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.
"My message to protesting students in Jharkhand is clear. We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students," he said during a press conference.
"It does not matter where it is happening. We condemn it, we are against it, we do not recommend it, and we do not support it. We are very clear," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
"As long as protests are peaceful, we are against any attack on it with violence," he added.
Earlier, in a post on X, Gandhi had said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong.
"Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he said.
Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near the Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the Jharkhand Assembly, which was in session.
(With inputs from PTI)