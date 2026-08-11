Jharkhand Exam Stir: BJP bandh over police action hits normal life; ABVP marchers detained

BJP state president Aditya Sahu accused the JMM-led government of using force against students and demanded an independent probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Sahu, who joined a bandh protest in Ranchi’s Ratu Road area, also demanded that the Congress seek a CBI probe into the allegations.

BJP workers blocked roads in Kishorganj, Argora and Kanke areas of Ranchi and burnt tyres at Harmu Chowk and Kishorganj Chowk, police said.

The ABVP, meanwhile, took out a ‘Vidhan Sabha March’ from the old Assembly premises towards the new one to protest the alleged police atrocities against students on Monday.

City SP Paras Rana said 110 ABVP workers were detained during the march, while the student body alleged that more than 200 of its activists had been arrested.

Clashes broke out after protesters allegedly prevented a bus carrying the detainees from moving.

Some women protesters were also detained. Some students, including a girl, fainted during the demonstration and were taken to a nearby sheltered area.

The RSS-affiliated student organisation accused the government of attempting to suppress the voice of the youth and reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

The protests continued later in the evening when students under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch took out a ‘silent procession’ from Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi.

Soren accused the BJP of using protesting job aspirants as a “political tool” and compared the saffron party with a parasite, while asserting that his government was ready to undertake further reforms in the recruitment examination system.

The students have been agitating since July 25, demanding transparency in recruitment examinations, reforms in the functioning of the JPSC and JSSC, cancellation of several examinations and an independent investigation either by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

Six demonstrators are also observing an indefinite hunger strike, with two of them hospitalised - Devendra Nath Mahato and Rahul Kranti.

The sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and representatives of the protesting students on Sunday failed to produce a breakthrough, with both sides accusing each other of not being serious about resolving the issue.

The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die after repeated disruptions by ruling and opposition members over the police action against the protesting students.