Jharkhand Exam Stir: BJP bandh over police action hits normal life; ABVP marchers detained

Normal life was impacted in parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday as the BJP observed a statewide bandh over baton-charge on job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams during their march to the assembly a day ago, while 110 ABVP workers were detained during a separate procession.
The agitating students refused to call off their stir and took out a "silent procession" on the 18th day of the protest, even though Chief Minister Hemant Soren made a fresh promise for exam reforms.
The Jharkhand Assembly, on the other hand, witnessed stormy scenes over protests and was adjourned sine die a day before schedule.
The BJP bandh, observed from 8 am to midnight, led to road blockades and burning of tyres at several places in Ranchi, with most schools and business establishments remaining closed and vehicular movement considerably reduced and some other cities.
Essential services were kept outside the purview of the shutdown.
The BJP-backed bandh came a day after thousands of job aspirants marched towards the Assembly, breached multiple barricades and clashed with police.
Security personnel used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. While several demonstrators claimed they were injured, Ranchi Police said 14 personnel suffered injuries.
BJP state president Aditya Sahu accused the JMM-led government of using force against students and demanded an independent probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Sahu, who joined a bandh protest in Ranchi’s Ratu Road area, also demanded that the Congress seek a CBI probe into the allegations.
BJP workers blocked roads in Kishorganj, Argora and Kanke areas of Ranchi and burnt tyres at Harmu Chowk and Kishorganj Chowk, police said.
The ABVP, meanwhile, took out a ‘Vidhan Sabha March’ from the old Assembly premises towards the new one to protest the alleged police atrocities against students on Monday.
City SP Paras Rana said 110 ABVP workers were detained during the march, while the student body alleged that more than 200 of its activists had been arrested.
Clashes broke out after protesters allegedly prevented a bus carrying the detainees from moving.
Some women protesters were also detained. Some students, including a girl, fainted during the demonstration and were taken to a nearby sheltered area.
The RSS-affiliated student organisation accused the government of attempting to suppress the voice of the youth and reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
The protests continued later in the evening when students under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch took out a ‘silent procession’ from Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi.
Soren accused the BJP of using protesting job aspirants as a “political tool” and compared the saffron party with a parasite, while asserting that his government was ready to undertake further reforms in the recruitment examination system.
The students have been agitating since July 25, demanding transparency in recruitment examinations, reforms in the functioning of the JPSC and JSSC, cancellation of several examinations and an independent investigation either by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.
Six demonstrators are also observing an indefinite hunger strike, with two of them hospitalised - Devendra Nath Mahato and Rahul Kranti.
The sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and representatives of the protesting students on Sunday failed to produce a breakthrough, with both sides accusing each other of not being serious about resolving the issue.
The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die after repeated disruptions by ruling and opposition members over the police action against the protesting students.
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi sought Soren’s response to the alleged baton charge and use of tear gas and water cannons against the students.
BJP members entered the well and raised slogans, despite repeated appeals from Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to return to their seats.
Soren said the government had assured the protesters of cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination.
“The government’s intention to bring reforms in the examination system and probe the alleged irregularities in recruitment tests is clear,” he said.
Accusing the BJP of exploiting the agitation for political gains, Soren said the party had attempted to turn the youth movement into its own political platform.
“They are misleading students by wearing the mask of the agitators,” he said, adding that issues concerning students would be addressed directly with them.
During Soren’s address, BJP MLAs brandished bundles of currency notes in the Assembly, claiming that jobs could be purchased with money.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore objected to the display, calling it contrary to parliamentary norms.
The CM later alleged that the currency notes displayed by BJP MLAs were the “foundation” of their politics and accused the Centre’s policies of contributing to unemployment.
After Soren’s brief address, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die, a day ahead of its scheduled conclusion.
Earlier, Marandi urged the Speaker to permit a privilege motion against the Ranchi district administration, alleging that BJP MLAs were prevented from attending Assembly proceedings on Monday after being detained while attempting to meet Soren over student issues.
BJP MLA Raj Singh, in a letter to the Speaker, alleged that he and other legislators were forcibly stopped and detained while on their way to meet the CM.
(With inputs from PTI)