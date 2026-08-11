JPSC protesters reject talks with Jharkhand govt panel, seek direct dialogue with CM Soren

RANCHI: The students' protest over demands related to the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will continue despite the alleged police lathi-charge, representatives of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch said on Tuesday.

The students said they would now seek talks only with Chief Minister Hemant Soren, rather than the government's high-level committee.

The situation at the protest site changed after Monday's gherao of the Jharkhand Assembly, but the agitation had not weakened, contrary to some claims, the representatives said.

Students staged a silent and peaceful protest in Ranchi on Tuesday.

“Despite lathi-charge, this protest would continue till all our demands are met. As even three rounds of talks with the high-level committee remained inconclusive, we will now talk only with the Chief Minister, rather than any committee or representative,” said student leader Piyush Kumar Singh.

A silent protest march was organised in the evening against the alleged lathi-charge on students, Singh added.

The Manch said the hunger strike and agitation would continue. Students said the protest was being expressed not through words, but through silence, adding that their presence had become the voice of the struggle.

During the silent march, students were advised not to raise slogans or engage in conversation with others. Media personnel were also requested not to seek comments from students.