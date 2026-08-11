Jharkhand Assembly adjourned sine die a day early amid BJP protest over alleged action against students

The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule, amid protests by BJP MLAs over the alleged baton charge on students demonstrating against irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato adjourned the House twice during the day - the first till noon and the other till 2 pm.

As the proceedings resumed after 2 pm, the legislators from the ruling and the opposition trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against each other.

Amid uproar in the House, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the CID probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams was underway, and claimed that agitating students accepted all reform measures proposed by the government.

“The government’s intention to bring reforms in the examination system and probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment tests is clear,” Soren said, amid the ruckus in the House.

After the CM’s brief speech, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die, before the August 12 schedule, saying that he was forced to do so with a "heavy heart and pain".

As soon as the House met for the day at 11 am, BJP MLAs started demonstrating over the baton charge on students protesting against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state a day ago.

The opposition MLAs trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the JMM-led government for Monday's police action on the protesting job aspirants.