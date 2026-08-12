JPSC protest: Ex-CM Raghubar Das threatens hunger strike if Jharkhand govt rejects CBI probe

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the JMM-led government failed to recommend a CBI probe into alleged recruitment examination irregularities in the state within a week.

Thousands of students in Jharkhand have been agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations for the past 19 days under the banner of the 'JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch'.

"If the state government fails to recommend a CBI probe into recruitment examination irregularities within a week, I will be forced to sit on a hunger strike here," Das, who was also the governor of Odisha, said while addressing agitating students at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

The BJP leader accused the JMM-led government of playing with the fate of lakhs of students in the state.

"If the government is clean and has no involvement, it should recommend CBI probe into the irregularities. Otherwise, people of Jharkhand will consider there is involvement of top politicians and bureaucrats in the irregularities," he said.