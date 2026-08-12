JPSC protest: Ex-CM Raghubar Das threatens hunger strike if Jharkhand govt rejects CBI probe

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the JMM-led government failed to recommend a CBI probe into alleged recruitment examination irregularities in the state within a week.
Thousands of students in Jharkhand have been agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations for the past 19 days under the banner of the 'JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch'.
"If the state government fails to recommend a CBI probe into recruitment examination irregularities within a week, I will be forced to sit on a hunger strike here," Das, who was also the governor of Odisha, said while addressing agitating students at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
The BJP leader accused the JMM-led government of playing with the fate of lakhs of students in the state.
"If the government is clean and has no involvement, it should recommend CBI probe into the irregularities. Otherwise, people of Jharkhand will consider there is involvement of top politicians and bureaucrats in the irregularities," he said.
Das alleged that massive recruitment scams had taken place in the last six years under the JMM-led regime. He also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation each for the next of kin of 19 people who died during physical tests for excise constable recruitment in 2024.
Over 15 aspirants lost their lives while undertaking physical tests during the recruitment drive in 2024.
The BJP has been attacking Hemant Soren's government over the deaths, alleging they were victims of the administration's mismanagement and negligence.
Das alleged that the Ranchi district administration had attempted to forcibly remove students from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where they have been demonstrating against "irregularities" in recruitment examinations.
"I caution administrative officers that power comes and goes but you should be worried about your careers. Your careers are tied to the Government of India and Ministry of Home Affairs and you draw your salaries from taxpayers' money in Jharkhand.
"I strongly condemn the pressure tactics employed yesterday by these officials, which aimed at breaking students' morale and forcing them to call off the protest," he said.
The agitation has the support of four crore people of the state, and the government should not be arrogant, as the people who bring it to power can also uproot it, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)