ABVP to launch nationwide protests over Jharkhand students' issue

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday announced plans to hold protests at more than 1,200 universities and across all districts in the country over the ongoing students’ issue in Jharkhand.
Thousands of students in Jharkhand have been agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state for the past 19 days under the banner of the ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’.
“We will stage demonstrations at over 1,200 universities and in every district across India over this issue. Instead of suppressing students’ voices, the government should order a CBI probe and take strict action against the guilty; the movement will continue until justice is delivered,” ABVP general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki told reporters in Ranchi.
“Failure to order a CBI probe into the job exam irregularities will indicate Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's role in the anomalies,” he asserted.
Solanki also dubbed Soren as a dictator, who is “hell bent to suppress democratic voices in an undemocratic manner”.
The ABVP will resort to a phase-wise agitation across the country if a CBI probe into the job exam irregularities is not announced, he said.
In view of the serious questions raised over the integrity of the JSSC CGL examination, it should be cancelled with immediate effect, he said.
"Repeated changes in the SIT constituted by the state government for the probe have raised serious questions about its credibility. When the government itself keeps changing the SIT, how can students retain faith in its probe? In such a situation, a CBI investigation is the only credible option to secure justice for Jharkhand's students," he said.
The RSS-affiliated student organisation said police lathi-charge over two consecutive days, arrest of students and efforts to prevent them from reaching Ranchi from across the state clearly expose the anti-student character of the Jharkhand government.
"Students' voice cannot be suppressed by lathi-charge, arrests and administrative repression. ABVP will continue the struggle until a just solution to the students' problems is achieved," Solanki said.
Around 110 ABVP workers were detained on Tuesday during their march to the Jharkhand Assembly here to protest against police action on students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state, a senior officer said.
(With inputs from PTI)