ABVP to launch nationwide protests over Jharkhand students' issue

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday announced plans to hold protests at more than 1,200 universities and across all districts in the country over the ongoing students’ issue in Jharkhand.

Thousands of students in Jharkhand have been agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state for the past 19 days under the banner of the ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’.

“We will stage demonstrations at over 1,200 universities and in every district across India over this issue. Instead of suppressing students’ voices, the government should order a CBI probe and take strict action against the guilty; the movement will continue until justice is delivered,” ABVP general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki told reporters in Ranchi.

“Failure to order a CBI probe into the job exam irregularities will indicate Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's role in the anomalies,” he asserted.

Solanki also dubbed Soren as a dictator, who is “hell bent to suppress democratic voices in an undemocratic manner”.

The ABVP will resort to a phase-wise agitation across the country if a CBI probe into the job exam irregularities is not announced, he said.