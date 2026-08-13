Kharge raises Haldwani stage ‘purification’ row in Rajya Sabha, Nadda says BJP has no role in ritual

DEHRADUN: The controversy over the alleged “purification” of a stage used by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at an August 8 rally in Haldwani reached the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with the Congress calling the act casteist and demanding criminal action.

Kharge said a ‘havan’ was performed at Ramlila Ground after he addressed a public meeting in Haldwani. He alleged that people associated with the BJP carried out the ritual to “purify” the dais and called it an insult to him and the constitutional promise of equality.

“What happened in Haldwani is not right for the country. It divides the nation,” Kharge told reporters. “If people believing in the BJP’s ideology conduct purification in the name of religion, they are harming the country. Cases should be registered against everyone involved, and they should be arrested.”

Raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha, the Leader of the Opposition said he did not want to turn it into a political dispute but could not ignore its social implications.

“I am from a Scheduled Caste. I have never asked anyone to protect me; I have the strength to fight. “But you treat me as an untouchable, perform ‘purification’ and insult me,” he said.

Kharge said his speech had focused only on government-related issues and had not referred to any community or religion. “Does this happen in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution?” he asked.