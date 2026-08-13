Kharge raises Haldwani stage ‘purification’ row in Rajya Sabha, Nadda says BJP has no role in ritual

DEHRADUN: The controversy over the alleged “purification” of a stage used by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at an August 8 rally in Haldwani reached the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with the Congress calling the act casteist and demanding criminal action.
Kharge said a ‘havan’ was performed at Ramlila Ground after he addressed a public meeting in Haldwani. He alleged that people associated with the BJP carried out the ritual to “purify” the dais and called it an insult to him and the constitutional promise of equality.
“What happened in Haldwani is not right for the country. It divides the nation,” Kharge told reporters. “If people believing in the BJP’s ideology conduct purification in the name of religion, they are harming the country. Cases should be registered against everyone involved, and they should be arrested.”
Raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha, the Leader of the Opposition said he did not want to turn it into a political dispute but could not ignore its social implications.
“I am from a Scheduled Caste. I have never asked anyone to protect me; I have the strength to fight. “But you treat me as an untouchable, perform ‘purification’ and insult me,” he said.
Kharge said his speech had focused only on government-related issues and had not referred to any community or religion. “Does this happen in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution?” he asked.
Responding in the House, Union minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda called the incident “deeply regrettable” and said the BJP did not support such conduct.
“What Khargeji has said is truly sad, not only for the Congress but for all of us,” Nadda said. “I assure you that whatever happened there will be investigated. I condemn it. It is a matter of great regret that your sentiments were hurt.”
Nadda, however, objected to Kharge attributing the act broadly to the BJP.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the BJP, saying the alleged ritual reflected the “degraded mindset of the BJP-RSS”. She demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounce the incident and apologise.
Congress leader Kumari Selja described it as “a shame on the BJP-RSS and their government”. “While they talk of Tiranga Yatras, they insult leaders the world respects. Our Constitution guarantees equality, but its values are being torn apart today,” she said.
Uttarakhand Congress chief spokesperson Garima Dasouni said the matter went beyond an insult to Kharge. “It concerns the dignity and rights of crores of people from marginalised communities,” she told TNIE, alleging that the episode had exposed the “anti-Dalit” character of the BJP and its affiliates.
Dasouni called for stringent legal action against those responsible and said Congress would stand firmly against “such hateful and reprehensible acts”. The party demanded an investigation and accountability from the state government.