'Matter of regret': Rajya Sabha Chairman voices concern over disruptions during Monsoon Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday voiced “deep concern” over repeated disruptions, saying they had "derailed" the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session.

As he adjourned the House sine die, he urged the members to uphold the dignity of the august House and discharge their parliamentary responsibilities in the highest traditions of Indian democracy.

During the Monsoon Session that started on July 20, Radhakrishnan highlighted that 12 Bills were either passed or returned even as the productivity was only 39 per cent because of disruptions.

"As the 271st Session of the Rajya Sabha draws to a close, I reflect on its proceedings with a deep concern. It is a matter of regret that the Session was marked by persistent disorder and frequent disruptions, which repeatedly derailed the business of the House," the Chairman said.

The loss of precious working hours also deprived the House of meaningful discussion and debate on matters of national importance, he added.

The Upper House saw several disruptions and adjournments as Opposition parties were protesting on several issues, including police action on students protesting against NEET paper leak and alleged theft of donations at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Despite the disruptions, Radhakrishnan noted that the House managed to fulfil its core legislative duties by considering, passing or returning 12 Bills.

"Things would certainly have been different if we had collectively participated, contributed our valuable inputs and engaged in meaningful deliberations," he observed.

Elaborating on the performance, the Chairman said the House functioned for only 37 hours and 49 minutes, recording a productivity of 39.17 per cent.