Over 14,000 sign petition urging LS Speaker Birla to act over Priyanka Gandhi's 'gau mutra' remark

Over 14,000 people claiming to be from the academic and scientific community have signed a petition seeking Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s intervention over Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's reference to IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti as a "gau mutra (urine) expert" during Parliament proceedings.

The petition, launched on Change.org on August 1, seeks withdrawal of the "derogatory expression" and expresses regret for the remark's "personal and derogatory nature".

A press note issued by the petitioners, calling themselves the ‘Academic and Scientific Community’, claimed that it has received support from people across India's disciplines, institutions and states, as well as overseas Indian scientists in over 38 countries. However, there was no mention of the petitioners' designations who signed it.

The petition addressed to Birla strongly objects to the use of the expression "gau mutra expert" in reference to Kamakoti during parliamentary proceedings, arguing that such a personal and disparaging expression is neither legitimate political criticism nor reasoned debate, and that it undermines the dignity of an eminent scientist, educator and the institution he leads.

The petition was initiated following Vadra’s remarks on Kamakoti during Lok Sabha proceedings discussing examination reforms, during which she questioned the composition of the government's examination reform panel meant to overhaul the National Testing Agency.