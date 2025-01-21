Gomutra claim backed by science, says IIT Madras’ director Kamakoti

CHENNAI: Amid criticism from several quarters on the alleged lack of scientific backing for the statements made by IIT Madras’ director V Kamakoti at a recent event regarding gomutra’s (cow urine) medicinal values, Kamakoti told reporters on Monday that there was scientific evidence to support his claims.

“The controversy is whether there is scientific backing to what I said. I have with me five research papers, including those published in top US journals, one published in Nature, and a patent (by CSIR) that goes to show that gomutra indeed has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. I will share them with you for reference,” he said.

“My comments were made in the context of advocating for organic farming and the protection of indigenous cattle breeds, which play a crucial role in agriculture and the overall economy,” added Kamakoti, stating that it was important to encourage further research in the Indian school of medicine. When asked if he consumes cow urine, he replied, “Yes I do consume panchagavya.” On his opinion regarding other papers that state cow urine is unsafe for human consumption, Kamakoti said he has not come across any such material.