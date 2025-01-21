Gomutra claim backed by science, says IIT Madras’ director Kamakoti

CHENNAI: Amid criticism from several quarters on the alleged lack of scientific backing for the statements made by IIT Madras’ director V Kamakoti at a recent event regarding gomutra’s (cow urine) medicinal values, Kamakoti told reporters on Monday that there was scientific evidence to support his claims.
“The controversy is whether there is scientific backing to what I said. I have with me five research papers, including those published in top US journals, one published in Nature, and a patent (by CSIR) that goes to show that gomutra indeed has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. I will share them with you for reference,” he said.
“My comments were made in the context of advocating for organic farming and the protection of indigenous cattle breeds, which play a crucial role in agriculture and the overall economy,” added Kamakoti, stating that it was important to encourage further research in the Indian school of medicine. When asked if he consumes cow urine, he replied, “Yes I do consume panchagavya.” On his opinion regarding other papers that state cow urine is unsafe for human consumption, Kamakoti said he has not come across any such material.
Meanwhile, IIT-M officials defended the director’s statement. “He is an organic farmer and was sharing his own experiences at the event. The world’s most renowned science journal Nature reinforces what he and others have said on the matter,” an official said.
In a press statement, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday said that Kamakoti’s remarks undermine scientific reasoning and promote regressive superstitions, which are unbecoming of the head of a globally respected institution like IIT Madras. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan called the comments an irresponsible attribution of scientific value to anecdotal traditions, while CPM state secretary P Shanmugam warned that such statements would encourage an unscientific mindset and undermine public trust in technological advancements.
The CPM further called for Kamakoti’s immediate removal as IIT-M’s director and urged revocation of his academic titles, citing research by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute stating cow urine could be harmful to health. Moreover, the students’ wing of Makkal Needhi Maiam has also condemned the IIT-M director for his comments.