Parliament Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a stormy Monsoon session marked by repeated Opposition protests over police action against agitating students, alleged theft of donations to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the passage of several key bills without debate.

As soon as the House met for the day, all six stanzas of the national song were played, following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die.

Birla did not deliver the customary valedictory address highlighting the performance and productivity of the House during the session.

The Speaker had repeatedly urged Opposition members to participate in debates, but persistent protests led to frequent adjournments. On Thursday too, Opposition members raised slogans against the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present when the House met briefly.

The session, which began on July 20, was initially marked by Opposition protests over the NEET paper leak issue and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Opposition later shifted its focus to the police action against students at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The protesters were demanding accountability in the education system and raising concerns over the NEET paper leak.

On Wednesday, Shah said he was ready for a debate and would respond to each and every query raised by the Opposition. He also urged the Speaker to allocate time, in consultation with the Opposition, to begin a discussion on the students' issue.

(With inputs from PTI)