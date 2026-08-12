'Ready to answer': Amit Shah's first response to Opposition demand on police action against students

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday made his first response to the Opposition’s demand for a debate on the police action against student protesters, saying the government was ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament and that he would answer every question raised by the Opposition.

Speaking outside Parliament, Shah asked Opposition leaders to submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 2 pm, saying the discussion could begin at 3 pm on Wednesday and continue until 3 pm on Thursday.

“The government is ready to discuss every aspect of the student protests over NEET. I am also ready to answer any question in Parliament,” Shah said.

Shah said the government had “nothing to hide” and accused the Opposition of blocking Parliament instead of allowing a debate on the issue.

“From 3 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow, we are ready for all kinds of discussion. I will sit in the House myself, listen to everyone and answer everything,” he said.

He also said the government was willing to suspend Question Hour, subject to the Speaker’s approval, to facilitate the discussion.

“Let the Opposition decide whether it wants a discussion or wants to create a ruckus,” Shah said, adding that parliamentary rules provided for a detailed debate rather than a demand for a standalone statement.

His remarks came amid a standoff between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests against the NEET paper leak and allegations of excessive police force against demonstrators.

The issue has repeatedly disrupted proceedings in Parliament, with Opposition leaders demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from the Home Minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, Opposition leaders staged a demonstration outside Parliament, raising slogans of “Amit Shah jawab do” (Amit Shah, give an answer), targeting the Home Minister over the alleged police action against student protesters in Delhi and other states.

Shah also hit out at the Opposition over allegations that he was avoiding Parliament, saying: “Ever since the Parliament session began, I have been coming to Parliament continuously and sitting in my chamber. Now let the public decide who is running away.”

(With inputs from ANI)