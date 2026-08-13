SAD chief Sukhbir Badal out of danger; assailant in custody; Maha CM orders prob

Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was injured in a ‘kirpan’ attack by a Nihang near Mata Sahib Gurdwara at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib on the outskirts of Nanded in Maharashtra on Thursday.

In an update later in the evening, the SAD said Badal was fine and in “high spirits”. According to a local official in Nanded, 64-year-old Badal is out of danger. He was taken to a hospital where he received two to three stitches on his right hand.

"A Nihang (member of a martial order of Sikhs) attacked Badal with a kirpan (curved dagger) inside the gurdwara,” Nanded SP Neelabh Rohan told PTI.

The assailant has been taken into custody, the IPS officer said.

Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile said, "He (Sukhir) suffered a minor injury on the hand and is stable and out of danger; the police inspector who saved the SAD chief also sustained injuries. The suspect has been taken into custody and investigation is under way."

Party sources said the incident took place in the afternoon when Sukhbir Singh Badal, accompanied by his supporters and security personnel, was visiting Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Nanded.

The gurdwara, located on the outskirts of the city, is surrounded by forest. The gurdwara is controlled by a Nihang sampradaya and is not managed by the board that oversees the main gurdwara in Nanded Sahib.

Taking advantage of the rush at the gurdwara, a person reportedly dressed in Nihang Sikh attire and carrying a sharp-edged weapon approached Badal and tried to stab him. An alert security personnel intervened and foiled the attack before the assailant was overpowered.

The attacker was also seriously injured in the incident, while Badal sustained an injury to his hand.

SAD leaders termed the attack an intelligence failure. Senior leaders, including Badal’s brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia, demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

"It is a total intelligence failure. We need to realise that no one attacks at 'Guru ghar'. Those who are atheists do such acts," he told PTI.

Badal is protected by Z plus category security. However, he is entitled to CISF cover only in Punjab and Delhi with a deployment of around 40 personnel. Punjab Police personnel were with him when the attack took place.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought a report from the Nanded Superintendent of Police regarding the attack.

Fadnavis also ordered an inquiry into the motive behind the attack. The Chief Minister’s Office said Fadnavis spoke to Badal over the phone and enquired about his health. It added that Badal’s condition was stable.