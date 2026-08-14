AI's Phuket-Delhi flight lost controls for four seconds after multiple hydraulic failures: Airbus analysis

Air India's Airbus A320 flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 lost flight controls for four seconds after multiple hydraulic systems failures, causing the aircraft to suddenly lose 300 feet in altitude, according to an initial Airbus analysis.

The analysis showed that the aircraft suffered three hydraulic system failures within two seconds and the systems were recovered in seven seconds.

At least 24 people out of the 145 people onboard were injured in the incident that is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau

With the hydraulic system failures, the report said, "elevators and ailerons surfaces were lost for around 4 seconds".

Elevators and ailerons are key flight controls. While elevators control up and down movements, ailerons control left and right movements.

This means the flight controls were lost during Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 for four seconds on August 4 before the systems recovered.

Just before 9:32:44 IST (4:02:44 UTC), there was loss of one hydraulic system, and at 9:32:45 IST (4:02:45 UTC), the two other hydraulic systems were also lost, as per the report.

Then at 9:32:51, all three systems were recovered.

The report said the system behaviour was due to the loss of hydraulic pressure as at least two pressure switches showed low hydraulic status that led to the loss of actuators.