Anti-Naxal fight propels Chhattisgarh Police to the top with 141 Gallantry Medals ahead of I-Day

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Police personnel emerged as the biggest recipients of gallantry medals ahead of Independence Day 2026, securing a record 141 awards, which is the highest for any state police force or security organisation in the country.

The figure marks a significant shift from the traditional medal pattern, with the Chhattisgarh Police this year surpassing the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which have received 38 and 20 gallantry medals, respectively.

The development is particularly notable given Chhattisgarh’s long-running battle against Left-Wing Extremism. The Bastar region has been the epicentre of anti-Naxal operations, with state police personnel playing a key role in recent operations aimed at completely dismantling the Maoist insurgency.

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a total of 301 Gallantry Medals have been awarded this year.