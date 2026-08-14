Anti-Naxal fight propels Chhattisgarh Police to the top with 141 Gallantry Medals ahead of I-Day

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Police personnel emerged as the biggest recipients of gallantry medals ahead of Independence Day 2026, securing a record 141 awards, which is the highest for any state police force or security organisation in the country.
The figure marks a significant shift from the traditional medal pattern, with the Chhattisgarh Police this year surpassing the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which have received 38 and 20 gallantry medals, respectively.
The development is particularly notable given Chhattisgarh’s long-running battle against Left-Wing Extremism. The Bastar region has been the epicentre of anti-Naxal operations, with state police personnel playing a key role in recent operations aimed at completely dismantling the Maoist insurgency.
According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a total of 301 Gallantry Medals have been awarded this year.
Of these, 197 have gone to personnel deployed in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism, 51 to those serving in Jammu and Kashmir, 12 to personnel from the Northeast and 41 to personnel from other regions. Among the recipients, 272 are from the Police Service and 29 from the Fire Service.
Overall, 1,057 personnel from the Police, Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence, and Correctional Services have been selected for Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day.
The honours include 92 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), awarded for a specially distinguished record in service. Of these, 83 went to police personnel, four to the Fire Service, three to Civil Defence and Home Guard personnel, and two to Correctional Services.
Another 664 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), recognising valuable service marked by resourcefulness and devotion to duty, have been awarded. The Police Service accounts for 606 of these medals, followed by the Fire Service with 28, Civil Defence and Home Guards with 18, and Correctional Services with 12.
The unprecedented gallantry medal tally underscores the growing recognition of Chhattisgarh’s frontline role in the country’s fight against Naxal violence.