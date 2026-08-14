Attacks on Indians abroad surge, US highest, followed by UAE, UK and Canada: MEA

CHANDIGARH: The United States recorded the highest number of attacks on Indian nationals followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom and Canada in the last five years, the Ministry of External Affairs shared data in Parliament on Thursday.

Between 2021 and 2025, US reported 33 such attacks, while UAE, UK, and Canada reported 32, 31, and 30 attacks, respectively. Instances of attacks on Indians living abroad have surged nearly sevenfold in the same period, rising from 15 in 2021 to 104 in 2025.

Besides the US, UAE, UK and Canada, which account for the highest number of attacks, the other countries are Ireland, Russia, and Germany with 24, 23, and 19 cases, respectively, according to data covering 36 countries and regions.

A total of 302 instances of attacks on Indians were reported during the same period with 15 attacks in the year 2021, 31 in 2022, 67 in 2023, 85 in 2024 and 104 last year.

In the US, 14 Indians were attacked in 2025, the highest number recorded for any country. In 2024, 11 attacks took place, one in 2023, six in 2022 and one in 2021.

These figures come amid heightened debate in the US over immigration, particularly the H-1B visa programme, under which Indians make up the largest group of recipients.

Online hostility towards Indian immigrants and South Asians also intensified in parts of American far-right groups after President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January last year.