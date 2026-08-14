Badal discharged after Nanded attack; says forces opposed to peace targeting him, SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was discharged from a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded town on Friday, a day after he was injured in a sharp weapon attack inside a gurdwara.
He later alleged that forces opposed to peace were targeting him and his party to disturb communal and religious harmony in Punjab and the country.
Badal was discharged around 1.30 pm and left for the airport to return to Punjab, a police official told PTI.
The SAD chief was attacked by a member of the Nihang order inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded on Thursday. He was rushed to Yashosai Hospital, where he underwent surgery lasting about 90 minutes.
Doctors said Badal was stable and out of danger. “The surgery lasted for an hour and a half. There was a tendon injury, and he had a sharp penetrating wound. His tendon was repaired. The plastic surgeon also repaired his ulnar artery nerve. He is out of danger,” a doctor from the hospital had said earlier.
Visuals showed Badal, who escaped an attempt on his life at the Golden Temple entrance in December 2024, walking inside the hospital with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.
Talking to reporters after his discharge, Badal said the SAD would not allow any attempt to disturb peace in Punjab.
“A lot of forces do not want peace in Punjab and this country. They feel the Shiromani Akali Dal is a hindrance to their mission,” he said.
Referring to his father and former Punjab chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal, he said his family had never compromised with such forces.
He noted that attempts had been made to target him at two of Sikhism’s holiest shrines, the Golden Temple and a gurdwara.
“Both times they attacked me at the holiest places - first at the Golden Temple and the second time at a gurdwara,” he said.
In December 2024, Badal survived an assassination attempt while he was performing ‘sewadar’ duty at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after the Akal Takht pronounced the ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for “mistakes” committed during the party’s rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.
Quoting a Punjabi saying, Badal added, “Jihde sir te Guru Sahib da hath hoye, ohnu koi aanch nahi aundi” (one who has the Guru's blessings, remains unharmed).
He reiterated that the SAD was committed to communal harmony, religious brotherhood and peace in Punjab and would not be deterred by threats or attacks.
Meanwhile, police have arrested the alleged attacker, Jaspal Singh, and launched an investigation into the incident. According to police, they have yet to ascertain why Singh attacked Badal.
Singh, who holds commerce and law degrees and is based in Pune with his family, had been working as a sewadar or volunteer at the gurdwara for the past two years. The accused, aged 60-62, was staying alone in Nanded.
He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from performing their duty.
(With inputs from PTI)