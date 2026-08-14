Badal discharged after Nanded attack; says forces opposed to peace targeting him, SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was discharged from a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded town on Friday, a day after he was injured in a sharp weapon attack inside a gurdwara.

He later alleged that forces opposed to peace were targeting him and his party to disturb communal and religious harmony in Punjab and the country.

Badal was discharged around 1.30 pm and left for the airport to return to Punjab, a police official told PTI.

The SAD chief was attacked by a member of the Nihang order inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded on Thursday. He was rushed to Yashosai Hospital, where he underwent surgery lasting about 90 minutes.

Doctors said Badal was stable and out of danger. “The surgery lasted for an hour and a half. There was a tendon injury, and he had a sharp penetrating wound. His tendon was repaired. The plastic surgeon also repaired his ulnar artery nerve. He is out of danger,” a doctor from the hospital had said earlier.

Visuals showed Badal, who escaped an attempt on his life at the Golden Temple entrance in December 2024, walking inside the hospital with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

Talking to reporters after his discharge, Badal said the SAD would not allow any attempt to disturb peace in Punjab.

“A lot of forces do not want peace in Punjab and this country. They feel the Shiromani Akali Dal is a hindrance to their mission,” he said.