Chandigarh War Memorial gets first update in 20 years, 240 names added to roll of honour

CHANDIGARH: For twenty years, the black granite blocks of the Chandigarh War Memorial stood frozen in time. Now, the roll of honour inscribed on the walls of the memorial is being updated, with 240 new names of brave hearts and martyrs being added to the list.

Dedicated to the nation by former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on August 17, 2006, the Chandigarh War Memorial honours more than 8,500 martyrs from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty since Independence. It is said to be one of the largest post-Independence war memorials in the country. The memorial was designed by the Chandigarh College of Architecture and built by the Chandigarh Engineering Department, which is responsible for its security and maintenance.

The staff of the Zila Sainik Welfare Office also collected information on martyrs from the National War Memorial in New Delhi and authenticated each name against lists received from various records offices, ensuring their courage, sacrifice and stories are etched into history and remembered by generations to come. The exercise was undertaken after Deputy Commissioner-cum-President, Zila Sainik Board, Nishant Kumar Yadav, directed Col HS Ghuman (Retd), Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, to carry it out. Subsequently, the Engineering Department executed the engraving work.

A few among the new names engraved are those of Subedar Sanjiv Kumar of 4 Para (Special Forces), who was killed in action during Operation Rangdori Baihk in Kupwara sector, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 4, 2020, while leading a team of para commandos into snowbound terrain amid poor visibility against infiltrating terrorists. He was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, the nation’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award.