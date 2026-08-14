Delhi court allows CBI's plea seeking further probe in NEET paper leak case.

A Delhi court on Friday permitted the CBI to conduct further investigation into the NEET paper leak case after the agency cited fresh digital evidence and findings from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) reports.

The CBI prosecutor told the court that the new evidence and forensic findings had brought to light crucial aspects of the case, warranting a deeper investigation.

The prosecutor said the CBI needs to investigate the involvement of individuals not yet listed as accused and asserted that the 13 accused have no locus standi to oppose the application.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta permitted the agency to conduct further probe.

Counsel for some accused had opposed the plea.

The court had taken cognisance of the CBI's charge sheet on August 12, saying there is "overwhelming incriminating material" to prima facie suggest that the 13 accused, including subject experts PV Kulkarni (Chemistry), Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Physics) and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (Biology) formed a syndicate to leak and circulate the question paper for illegal monetary gain.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants. On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 for admissions in medical courses amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21.

Dharmendra Pradhan later resigned as education minister over the paper leak row following the protests.

(With inputs from PTI)