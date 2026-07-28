CBI submits charge sheet in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted a charge sheet before a special fast-track court in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case.

The court is expected to take up the matter on Wednesday, official sources told PTI.

The central agency has arrested 13 accused persons in the case, all of whom are in judicial custody.

The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under the BNS for the alleged offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

"The CBI cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this charge sheet. All 13 chargesheeted persons are in judicial custody as on date," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions, amid allegations of paper leak.

A re-exam was then held on June 21.

(With inputs from PTI)