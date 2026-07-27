NEET paper leak case: First hearing before fast-track court adjourned after CBI counsel skips proceedings.

The first hearing in the NEET paper leak case before the newly designated fast-track court was adjourned on Monday after no lawyer appeared on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court was scheduled to hear the bail pleas of two accused, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, before Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga.

"None appears on behalf of the state till 10.45 am to argue on the bail application," the judge said.

She noted the submissions of the counsel of the accused that the matter be adjourned to August 3 as he had to argue a matter in the Rohini district courts and that he was unable to wait any longer.

Adjourning the matter to August 3, the judge directed the "director of prosecution to depute a public prosecutor in the present court".

The special judge took charge of the designated court to deal with criminal cases arising from paper leaks and the use of other unfair means in public examinations on Saturday.