'Too little, too late': Congress says PM Modi's fast-track courts pitch cannot hide 12 years of paper leaks

The Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts to punish those involved in paper leaks was "too little, too late and too deceptive", alleging that the government had covered up and enabled such incidents over the past 12 years.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the students demand genuine accountability for the Modi government's failure to prevent paper leaks, its unwillingness to acknowledge them when they happen, and its inability to investigate them with fairness.

"The demands are clear: 1. Sack Mantri Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them," Ramesh said on X.

"The Pradhan Mantri's announcement of fast-track courts to punish those involved in paper leaks is too little, too late, and too deceptive," he said.

The PM must first grapple with the truth of how it has covered up and enabled paper leaks in the last 12 years. The Modi government has not had the courage to even admit that paper leaks have occurred on its watch, Ramesh claimed.

"The Education Ministry has previously claimed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education that no paper leaks have occurred by the NTA. The Pradhan Mantri and Mantri Pradhan have been shamelessly lying to the people and to the Parliament rather than acknowledge the truth," he said, taking a swipe at Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.