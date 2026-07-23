'PM is shaken, rattled': Congress accuses Modi of doing most harm to youth's future

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach for youth welfare, the Congress on Thursday said that the PM was "rattled" and had alleged that he had done the greatest harm to the future of young people.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Modi had allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of India's education system, and protected every person responsible for it.

"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it," Gandhi said on X.

"The students' demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them," the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the PM does not have the courage to stand up in Parliament, speak and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occasion demanded.