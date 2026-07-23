'Look into eyes of youth who bled': Kharge attacks PM Modi, seeks Pradhan's sacking

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on youth welfare, accusing the Centre of suppressing student protests and failing to address concerns over exam irregularities.

The Congress also reiterated its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, an apology from the prime minister over the police action against protesters, and justice for those allegedly targeted.

"Narendramodi ji, Education system has corroded under your watch. We do not need platitudes or peacemeal announcements. Your government lathicharged the youth, used pellet guns, shock batons, indiscriminate brutality with impunity, as if they are not our own children," he said on X while referring to the student protests against exam irregularities.