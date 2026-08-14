In a first, Chandigarh launches digital currency-based food subsidy transfer

CHANDIGARH: In a landmark milestone for India’s digital governance and public welfare ecosystem, Chandigarh scripted history as the first state or Union Territory in the country to launch Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for food subsidy under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

It will be gradually expanded across the country.

The initiative was launched by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who said the initiative marks an important step towards bringing greater transparency, security and timeliness to the Public Distribution System (PDS).

He said the CBDC-based DBT system will enable payments for ration and foodgrains to reach beneficiaries directly, securely and transparently.

"The pilot launched in Chandigarh is intended to serve as a model for adoption across the country. Under the new system, technological safeguards have been incorporated to ensure that beneficiaries can use the funds only for purchasing foodgrains and other essential food items, preventing the money from being diverted for other purposes. At the same time, beneficiaries will have greater choice. In addition to wheat and rice, they will be able to opt for pulses or other essential food commodities,’’ he added.

He praised the departmental team and officials for developing the system and described the initiative as a major technological innovation. He said that DBT has ensured that benefits reach account holders directly, thereby reducing the scope for intermediaries and irregularities.

At the same time, he acknowledged that once money is transferred in cash, there can be a risk of it being used for purposes other than those intended.

"Thereby, the CBDC-based system has been designed with technological safeguards that ensure the benefit is spent directly on ration and other food items, thereby preventing misuse,’’ said Chouhan.

Highlighting Chandigarh’s distinctive character and civic consciousness, Chouhan said that the experiment launched in the city would, if successful, be gradually expanded across the country.

He urged officials to address local challenges and ensure the expansion of the system so that its benefits reach every family.