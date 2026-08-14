Indefinite bandh begins in Arunachal’s Lekang over new government recruitment rules

Normal life was disrupted in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lekang circle on Friday as community-based organisations, students’ unions and NGOs began an indefinite bandh to protest the state cabinet’s decision to introduce uniform eligibility criteria for government recruitment.

The shutdown, which commenced at 5 am, disrupted normal life as protestors enforced road blockades at key entry points, including Banka Bridge, Bordumsa Gate, and Dirak Gate.

The new framework makes permanent residence, Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST), or indigenous status, along with proficiency in at least one indigenous tribal language, mandatory for applicants.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) have been directed to integrate these provisions into upcoming recruitment cycles for direct recruitment to Group A, B, and C posts.

Protesting leaders contended that the policy threatens the livelihood of genuine non-APST residents who hold valid domicile and resident certificates.

Horojit Morang, a representative of the agitating organisations, criticised the cabinet's decision as 'unconstitutional' and cautioned that opening the state's existing reservation framework to legal scrutiny could have adverse consequences.

Citing the Supreme Court's landmark 1992 ruling in the Indra Sawhney v. Union of India case, Morang warned that judicial intervention could jeopardise the state's existing reservation quotas.

"If tomorrow somebody files a PIL and the reservation is struck down or reduced to 50:50, the unions and organisations which demanded such changes will have to take responsibility," he said, adding that the administration and the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) were aware of the potential legal ramifications.

Under the state's existing 80:20 reservation arrangement, 80 per cent of vacancies are earmarked for APST candidates, while 20 per cent are allocated for non-APST aspirants.