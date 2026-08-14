Cong chief Kharge urges PM Modi, HM Shah to respond on reports of Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh

The Congress on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah clarify reports that China has prevented Indian troops from patrolling certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the country stands firmly with its soldiers and remains united against Chinese aggression, while urging the Modi government to respond to the reports.

"After Galwan, now Arunachal Pradesh? Disturbing reports suggest that China is attempting to push further into areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an inalienable part of our nation. This demands immediate answers from the Modi Government," Kharge said on X.

There has been no immediate reaction from the government on the claims and no official word on any such development in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Let us not forget that after 20 of our brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan in 2020, none less than PM Modi gave China a 'CLEAN CHIT', emboldening their transgressions! That record inspires no confidence," the Congress chief said, citing the violent clashes between India-China troops in 2020 in Galwan.

"The Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Home Minister must answer the nation.

"We have complete faith in the courage and capability of the Indian Armed Forces. India stands firmly behind our soldiers and united against any Chinese aggression," Kharge said.

He also asked whether the PLA, the Chinese as it is known, had expanded its presence near Taksing and whether India had lost regular access to Shera-5, a designated Patrolling Point.