'Inalienable, integral part of India': MEA hits back at China over naming places in Arunachal Pradesh

Amid the row with China over the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday reiterated that the northeastern state is an "inalienable and integral part of India".

"Let me reiterate this once again that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable and integral part of India and this is a fact that is self-evident. At the same time, let me also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a media briefing.

The remarks came after India formally identified 27 locations in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names on the official Survey of India map, amid China's repeated attempts to assign Chinese names to places in the state.

The government highlighted that the step is intended to guarantee precise geographical recognition of these sites whilst enhancing public awareness regarding their historical and spatial importance.

New Delhi has steadfastly dismissed Beijing's practice of inventing nomenclature for areas within Arunachal Pradesh, categorising such endeavours as "vain and preposterous" and maintaining that such actions can never alter the fundamental reality that the state "was, is, and will" remain an intrinsic part of India.