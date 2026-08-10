China rejects India’s naming of 27 Arunachal sites, calls move 'null and void'

NEW DELHI: China on Monday rejected India’s decision to formally record 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh under their Indian names, calling the exercise “illegal, null and void” and reiterating its claim over the frontier state.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing did not recognise Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as Zangnan, or “south Tibet.” Responding to questions on India’s latest naming exercise, Guo said the region belonged to China and that attempts to alter its names could not change what he described as the fact of Chinese sovereignty.

The remarks came days after India, acting on a Union Home Ministry order and in consultation with the Arunachal Pradesh government, formally recorded 27 significant locations and geographical features in the state on official maps under their standard Indian names.

The Survey of India exercise was aimed at removing ambiguity in geographical references and ensuring consistency in official maps and government records. It is also intended to facilitate administrative coordination, infrastructure planning and disaster management.

Among the locations named are Longju, Jaswant Garh, Kamlang Nagar, Sunpura and Pritnagar.