India's generosity, tolerance should not be seen as weakness: NSA Ajit Doval on Operation Sindoor

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said India’s generosity and tolerance should not be seen as signs of weakness, asserting that the country is capable of taking risks and striking hard regardless of the consequences.

Speaking in the upcoming Discovery docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor", Doval said the objective of the 88-hour military operation was to destroy enemy camps, particularly those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We had decided the objective of the operation as destruction of the enemy camps particularly those who had been responsible for the Pahalgam attack," Doval said in his first interview since Operation Sindoor.

"Message to the world is very clear - India’s generosity or India being tolerant should not be mistaken for its weakness. India can take risks, India can hit hard, irrespective of the consequences," he added.

The two-part docuseries brings together India's military and national security leadership to recount the decisions and events surrounding Operation Sindoor, with first-hand accounts from those who oversaw India’s response, Discovery said in a statement.