Para cricketer gets invite to President’s ‘At Home’ reception

SRINAGAR: A para cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, Aamir Hussain Lone, who has no arms, has been invited to President Droupadi Murmu’s ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Independence Day.

For Aamir, the invitation is not just a personal honour but recognition of his long journey of overcoming adversity through determination and perseverance.

“I have received an invitation from the President for an at-home reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Independence Day. It is an honour for me and for J&K. I will be attending the event,” said Aamir hailing from the Bijbehara area of J&K, who had lost his arms in a childhood accident.

Aamir refused to allow the tragedy to define his life. He triumphed over the tragedy with his grit and determination and plays cricket and has represented and captained the para cricket team of the union territory. He also represented India and played in different countries.

High praise

Aamir, who bowls with his feet and bats by placing the bat between his shoulder and neck, has earned praises from Sachin Tendular and Virat Kohli.