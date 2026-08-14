NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has agreed in principle to formulate a policy granting railway travel concessions to acid attack survivors, for medical treatment. The government proposed extending the concession under the existing “patient category” instead of a “disability category” benefit.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, noted that acid attack survivors are recognised as persons with disabilities under law. The bench suggested treating it as a social welfare measure.

The court was hearing Atijeevan Society’s petition seeking concessions, reservation benefits and emergency travel. Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave said the Centre was concerned that granting the benefit under the disability category could lead to similar demands from other groups, but agreed survivors need concessions for treatment.

The petitioner’s counsel said the patient category could create difficulties for survivors requiring multiple surgeries in different states. The counsel urged a disability-category benefit, with modalities. The bench suggested making the concession time-bound, allowing travel for treatment during a set period. The Centre agreed to work out modalities accordingly. The court granted the Centre six weeks to make a policy.