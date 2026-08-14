'Saw death coming': Chamoli tunnel flood survivors recall colleagues being swept away

DEHRADUN: Workers who escaped Thursday’s flooding accident at the under-construction THDC hydropower tunnel in Pipalkoti, Chamoli, described a nightmare that unfolded within seconds.

A thunderous blast-like sound echoed inside, followed instantly by a violent surge of water and debris.

The survivors said they had no time to react.

Within moments, people were swept off their feet, some began drowning, and others were hit by falling muck, they added.

The torrent left no room to find balance or shelter as colleagues struggled in the current and were trapped under debris.

At least 22 people were inside the tunnel at the time of the incident on Thursday. Of them, 19 were rescued overnight, seven died, and a search for the three missing is on.

Those who made it out were rushed to Chamoli District Hospital but remained visibly shaken. Several sustained serious leg injuries.

Sabir Singh, 47, from Tarn Taran, Punjab, is being treated for a fractured jaw. “The tunnel suddenly gave way and a powerful rush of water came in. Workers were thrown in different directions. By God’s grace, I somehow survived,” he said.

Sunil Diwan, 20, from Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh, recalled watching workers drown before his eyes while working towards the Pipalkoti side.

Vinod Ruana from Jharkhand said he heard an explosion before water surged in. “It all happened in no time.”

Fellow Jharkhand worker Dina Bagaira suffered injuries to both legs.

Tilak Raj from Himachal Pradesh said the flooding began near the 1,800-metre mark, matching the preliminary assessment of officials.

Administrative sources said a large unstable section inside the tunnel collapsed, releasing accumulated water from above and sending a deadly mix of water and muck into the work area.

The incident has renewed safety concerns at the project.

On December 30, 2025, two loco trains collided inside the same tunnel during a shift change. One carried workers and the other materials. Around 110 people were on board and 88 workers were injured.