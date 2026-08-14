SC quashes cases against Samay Raina, four others over remarks on persons with disabilities

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the criminal proceedings against comedian Samay Raina and four others over remarks about persons with disabilities, noting their subsequent efforts to promote awareness and dignity for people with disabilities.

The top court also appreciated Raina and the four others for organising a chess tournament for persons with disabilities and supporting efforts to raise awareness about organisations working for them, including those assisting people suffering from rare diseases such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Besides Raina, the apex court quashed the FIRs and criminal proceedings against Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

"Once there are genuine efforts, positive results are bound to be there," a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said.

"They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in the positive direction, they will bring positive results," the bench observed.

The top court was hearing pleas, including the one filed by M/s SMA Cure Foundation which works for individuals affected by rare SMA disease.

The plea filed by the foundation flagged jokes made by "India's Got Latent" host Raina and other social media influencers Goyal, Ghai, Thakkar and Tanwar.

During the hearing, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the foundation, said that pursuant to the top court's order in the matter, these influencers have made "genuine efforts" and have tried to engage with the foundation.