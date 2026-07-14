'Let them suffer now': SC slams Samay Raina, other influencers; imposes Rs 3 lakh cost for 'misconduct'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped comedian Samay Raina and YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani for refusing to comply with its order asking them to invite specially abled persons on their platforms.

The court stated that the influencers had taken it for a ride and imposed a cost of Rs 3 lakh each on them.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after it was informed that Raina had not invited any disabled persons to his show.

The court had in a previous order, asked the influencers to invite disabled persons on their show to promote the cause of generating funds to provide timely treatment to those suffering from rare diseases such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

It had also asked the five social media influencers, including Samay Raina, to display their unconditional apology in their podcasts or shows for ridiculing persons with disabilities and rare genetic disorders.

"We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride. He is in brazen violation of statements/ undertakings given before this court.

"The misconduct is sought to be compounded by stating that a compliance affidavit was filed yesterday, however, no affidavit has been filed," the bench said.

The CJI remarked that they think sitting outside the country they are beyond jurisdiction.

"Let them suffer now. If this is not arrogance, then we have to change the Oxford dictionary also," the CJI observed, adding, "In public life, the more you respect others, the more respect you earn. You don't humiliate people."