'Students have rights to protest, who are you to interfere': CJI pulls up BCI over NALSAR circular

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the Bar Council of India (BCI) over its circular directing state bar councils not to enrol 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law as advocates, observing that students have a right to protest.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said the BCI had no role in the matter, which concerned a dialogue between the CJI and the students.

"They (students) have a right to protest. Who can stop them," the CJI said.

"It's a dialogue between me and students. Who are they (BCI) to interfere," he added.

The observations came while hearing a plea challenging the BCI circular, which was mentioned for urgent listing.

The court issued notice to the BCI and directed that no punitive action be taken against NALSAR students or faculty at the instance of the BCI or any state bar council.

Appearing for the BCI, its counsel told the court that the circular had been withdrawn. The matter has been posted for hearing after two weeks.