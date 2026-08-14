Suffering, sacrifices of Partition must be remembered so that they don't repeat: V-P Radhakrishnan

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday said the suffering and sacrifices of people during Partition must be remembered to ensure such a "horror" is never repeated, while emphasising the importance of preserving the country’s unity and harmony.

Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chancellor of Delhi University, was speaking as the chief guest at an event organised by the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies (CIPS) and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) on the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The theme this year was "Story of India's Partition (1947)".

"It is just one day before we celebrate our Independence Day. We must remember that the joy of freedom must never be separated from the sufferings that our elders endured in 1947," Radhakrishnan said, adding, "Partition was one of the most tragic and dehumanising chapters in the history of our nation."

He said remembering the past was not about "opening old wounds", but about learning from history and moving towards greater harmony.

"It is to remember that freedom did not come without any cost, sufferings or sacrifice. The sufferings borne by our elders made India a free country. This type of horror must never happen again," he added.

The Vice-President also emphasised the responsibility of citizens to safeguard the country's integrity and respect its diversity.

"It is the prime duty of all of us to maintain the integrity of this nation. My mother tongue is important to me, but that does not mean I am to hate the mother tongue of others. We should be very proud to be Indians," he said.