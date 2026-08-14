'Who are you to question govt's policy?: SC stays Madras HC order on govt jobs to kin of Karur victims

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court order that had quashed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's decision to provide government jobs to relatives of those who died in the Karur stampede last year.

On July 10, Chief Minister Vijay distributed appointment orders to 31 relatives of those who died in the stampede on September 27, 2025 at Karur.

The stampede occurred at a rally addressed by Vijay, leaving 41 people dead and over 60 injured.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued notice to the petitioners who challenged the government order and others.

"Who are you to question the policy of the government? Suppose the sole member died in the tragedy, shouldn't the government give some employment to son or daughter? the bench told the PIL petitioner who had challenged state government order.

The top court's order came on a petition filed by the State and others challenging the high court's judgment.