Attack on Sukhbir Badal inside Gurdwara was assault on Sikh principles: MP Harsimrat

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday described the recent attack on party president Sukhbir Singh Badal inside a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, as an assault on Sikh principles.

Addressing an annual political conference organised in memory of martyr Karnail Singh Isru of the Goa Liberation struggle at Isru village near Khanna, Harsimrat, visibly emotional and speaking in a choked voice, said those who attack a person inside a Guru Ghar are “Guru-dokhis” and cowards. She said the attack on her husband would never suppress his voice.

Harsimrat said the Akali Dal’s fight was to save the Panth and Punjab and asserted that such attacks would not dampen the spirit of Sukhbir or Akali workers. She said Sukhbir, who was in hospital, had sent her to attend the Isru event.

“The 80th Independence Day si occasion to seek 11freedom’’ from ``Guru-Dokhis’’, drugs, debt, fake promises and fake-advertisements, bu AAP Government,’’ she said.

“This was the dedication of Sukhbir. I have full faith in Guru Sahib. From where he came back after seeking blessings, Sukhbir will return even stronger. This is the fight for Punjab, and Sukhbir can face many such attacks,” she added.