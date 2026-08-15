BJP-RSS spreading hatred and dividing people, Congress opening ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’: AICC president Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred and dividing people, and said the Congress would continue to work for peace and unity by “opening ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’”.

Addressing party leaders and workers after unfurling the national flag at the party headquarters at Indira Bhawan, Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking credit for everything the Congress did after Independence by changing names of schemes, and feared that one day he might also try to bring our national flag down.

He said Independence Day is not merely a day to commemorate the freedom struggle but also an opportunity for introspection on the extent to which India realised the dreams of our freedom fighters.

The 80th Independence Day function was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and several other senior party leaders.

Kharge said the Congress’ tradition has always been that each of its prime ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, advanced India according to the challenges of their time and laid the foundation for a future India.

“But today the question is, what is happening to those young people whom we showed the dream of standing tall with pride in the 21st century?

"Today, the dreams of the youth are being crushed. The government's wrong policies have pushed them into such a dark alley that youth 'andolans' are taking place across the country.

“We stand with these youth and support them. We are not silent and have always supported good work. Our task is to take the youth, poor and oppressed forward,” he said.

The Constitution has given citizens the right to protest peacefully, and coming out on the streets for one's rights is not anti-national, he said.

“The Gen Z raising their voice for their rights are not traitors. The rights for which our youth went to the gallows under British rule, we must still protect those today. It is our responsibility,” Kharge said.

He claimed that hate campaigns were being run against those who protested against the Modi government, and that is why Rahul Gandhi had said: “We will not hate anyone and will embrace everyone and open 'mohabbat ki dukaan'.”

Kharge said Congress wants peace and unity in the country.

“Only when there is peace in the country will there be prosperity, but the Modi government only knows how to spread hatred.

“We all have to work together to achieve peace. But the BJP and RSS people and today's government want to disturb this peace, and that is why people are being kept away by creating hatred in society.