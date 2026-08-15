Body of eighth worker recovered from Uttarakhand tunnel, two still missing

DEHRADUN: Rescue teams on Saturday recovered the body of another worker from the under-construction Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) tunnel at Mayapur in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, taking the death toll in the Pipalkoti tunnel accident to eight.

The search continued for two workers believed to be trapped under debris inside the tunnel following Thursday’s accident. Twelve workers have so far been rescued.

Pipalkoti police outpost in-charge Laxmikant Bijalwan said the body was among three workers who had remained missing. “The deceased has been identified as Devnath, son of Dhansu Ram Baghel, a resident of Dahigonda village in Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said multiple agencies were conducting an intensive search at all probable locations inside the tunnel.

“The search for the two missing workers is being carried out on a war footing. Rescue teams are carefully examining the places where they are suspected to be trapped,” DM Kumar told TNIE.

He said the large volume of accumulated water inside the tunnel remained a major obstacle to the operation.

“Suction pumps and other equipment have been deployed to drain the water. Once the water level recedes, the movement of rescue personnel inside the tunnel will become easier, allowing them to reach deeper sections and intensify the search,” the district magistrate said.