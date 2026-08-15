Conviction for rape of specially abled upheld in Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the conviction of a man for sexually assaulting a visually impaired minor girl in his van, noting that he took advantage of her vulnerability.
The high court, however, modified his jail term from 20 to 14 years, noting that in view of a Supreme Court judgment, the trial court could have imposed either the minimum sentence of 10 years or life sentence for the offence of rape and not a fixed sentence exceeding 14 years.
The 12-year-old girl had lost her eyesight at the age of three. “The appellant/ accused, taking advantage of her (victim) vulnerability, took her in his vehicle, restrained and threatened the children accompanying her and raped her. The manner in which the offence was committed is also an aggravating circumstance,” Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha said.
The court said the victim was not an adult capable of independently protecting herself from the situation in which she was placed and no substantial mitigating circumstance has been brought on record which would justify interference with the sentence imposed by the trial court.
However, it said that in light of a Supreme Court’s judgment, the trial court could not have imposed a sentence of 20 years, though the high court and the apex court are empowered to do so. “Hence, considering the nature and gravity of the offence and the facts of the case on hand, the sentence is modified to a period of 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment,” the high court said while partly allowing the convict’s appeal.
According to the prosecution, Saleem sexually assaulted the minor girl in September 2013 in front of a dargah near Humayun’s Tomb here in a van after taking advantage of her vulnerability. The victim’s brother, who was present in the van when the crime took place, testified in the case.
The accused denied the allegations and maintained his innocence. The man urged the HC to take a lenient view.
Also in court
CBI plea for further NEET probe allowed
A Delhi court on Friday allowed the CBI’s plea seeking further investigation in the NEET paper leak case. The agency’s prosecutor told the court that in view of fresh digital evidence, it was necessary to take a deeper look into the case.
No bar on telecasting Golden Temple hymns
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to restrain a private channel from broadcasting the recital of Gurbani at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Justice Anup J Bhambhani declined to give an interim relief at this stage on a lawsuit by the SGPC.