Conviction for rape of specially abled upheld in Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the conviction of a man for sexually assaulting a visually impaired minor girl in his van, noting that he took advantage of her vulnerability.

The high court, however, modified his jail term from 20 to 14 years, noting that in view of a Supreme Court judgment, the trial court could have imposed either the minimum sentence of 10 years or life sentence for the offence of rape and not a fixed sentence exceeding 14 years.

The 12-year-old girl had lost her eyesight at the age of three. “The appellant/ accused, taking advantage of her (victim) vulnerability, took her in his vehicle, restrained and threatened the children accompanying her and raped her. The manner in which the offence was committed is also an aggravating circumstance,” Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha said.

The court said the victim was not an adult capable of independently protecting herself from the situation in which she was placed and no substantial mitigating circumstance has been brought on record which would justify interference with the sentence imposed by the trial court.